Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SENEA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Seneca Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Seneca Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Seneca Foods by 11.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $45.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $390.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.