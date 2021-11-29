Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 72,141.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180,632 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 73,871 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.