Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $208,000 in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 51.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 515.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

