Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $211,000 in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 343,373 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth $9,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Premier Financial stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.