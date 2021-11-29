Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

