Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harrow Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HROW. B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HROW opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.