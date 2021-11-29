Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 144,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 83,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

ACEL stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $132,911.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

