Curve DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00008341 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $416.20 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00229647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,640,293,351 coins and its circulating supply is 433,013,036 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

