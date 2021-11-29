Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $75.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.81. 4,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 251,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,035 shares of company stock valued at $8,417,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

