CUTcoin Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $40.42 million and approximately $590.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.79 or 0.00193813 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.19 or 0.00705354 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070278 BTC.

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,839,979 coins and its circulating supply is 150,839,979 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

