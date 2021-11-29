CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Update

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the October 31st total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $43.21 on Monday. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CyberOptics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

