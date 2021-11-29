Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.51 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $163,764.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $343.29 or 0.00584259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012232 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00235499 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 21,889 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.