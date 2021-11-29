Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $990,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $374.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

