Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.48

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 3892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

About Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

