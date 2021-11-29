DAO Maker Market Capitalization Tops $325.84 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00009028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $325.84 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.40 or 0.07544680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,010.50 or 0.99764871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 63,158,946 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

