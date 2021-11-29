Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) versus Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Critical Analysis

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Manhattan Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.09 billion 15.62 $560.87 million $0.68 87.54 Manhattan Associates $586.37 million 16.92 $87.24 million $1.72 91.13

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates. Dassault Systèmes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 15.71% 18.52% 7.69% Manhattan Associates 17.27% 48.97% 22.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dassault Systèmes and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 3 5 4 0 2.08 Manhattan Associates 0 0 6 0 3.00

Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $190.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.22%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Dassault Systèmes on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

