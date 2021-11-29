Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Cap Hits $981,540.65

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001823 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $981,540.65 and $13,567.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.14 or 0.07544537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.35 or 0.99959922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 939,903 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

