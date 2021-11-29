Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

Shares of DTTLY remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Datatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.

