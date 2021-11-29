DAV Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1.29 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,444.01 or 0.98367169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00348446 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.