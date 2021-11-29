David J Yvars Group Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

David J Yvars Group grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $337.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $939.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock worth $628,971,546. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

