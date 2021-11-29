David J Yvars Group Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 4.0% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $440.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.26 and a 200 day moving average of $412.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

