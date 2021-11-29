DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

