DeDora Capital Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $189.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average is $264.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.