DeDora Capital Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.77 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18.

