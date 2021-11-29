DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 78 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $204.53 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.