Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $8.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $45.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $47.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $49.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.96 billion to $52.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.67.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.12. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.