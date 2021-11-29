Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS.
Shares of DE opened at $359.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.15 and a 200-day moving average of $355.12. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
