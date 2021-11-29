Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Shares of DE opened at $359.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.15 and a 200-day moving average of $355.12. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.