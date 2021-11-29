Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.44.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $29.91 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

