Del Taco Restaurants Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,278 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,419% compared to the typical volume of 408 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.74. 14,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $281.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TACO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

