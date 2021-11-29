Del Taco Restaurants Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,278 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,419% compared to the typical volume of 408 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.74. 14,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $281.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.99.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TACO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
About Del Taco Restaurants
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
