Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Short Interest Down 75.8% in November

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DLPX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 53,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Delphax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

Get Delphax Technologies alerts:

Delphax Technologies Company Profile

Delphax Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and delivery of advanced digital print production systems. Its products include cut sheet printer, continuous roll-fed, printer on press, and finishing and test equipment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delphax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.