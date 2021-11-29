Delta Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,420 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 197.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.52. 13,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,384. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $155.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

