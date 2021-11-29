Delta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,018. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $114.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.