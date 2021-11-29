DeltaChain Market Capitalization Tops $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.00369133 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013071 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.89 or 0.01181439 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

