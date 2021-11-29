Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.69

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 17845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,002,081.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,665 shares of company stock worth $2,768,528. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

