DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DENSO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. 18,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. DENSO has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

