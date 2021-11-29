Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.36 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00072730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00095359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.21 or 0.07553782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,225.80 or 0.99819337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 453,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 101,391,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

