Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PBBGF opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

