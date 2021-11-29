Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.12).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ETR LHA traded down €0.80 ($0.91) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €5.42 ($6.15). 53,963,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.37 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

