DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Buys £24,800 in Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) insider Mike Schmidt bought 10,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

Shares of DFS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 245 ($3.20). 62,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. DFS Furniture plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195.64 ($2.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.80. The company has a market cap of £633.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.76%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

