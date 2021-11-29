DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target upped by Cowen from $179.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE:DKS opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

