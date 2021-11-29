Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up 0.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $722.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.10. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $407.42 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

