DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 10,397 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

