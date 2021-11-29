DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,767 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $793.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $798.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $805.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,173,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock worth $9,966,748. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

