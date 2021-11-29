DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,351,000 after buying an additional 582,162 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,931,252.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.12.

NYSE SNAP opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

