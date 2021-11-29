DNB Asset Management AS Buys 21,898 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.58 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.75, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

