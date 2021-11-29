DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.29% of Alliance Data Systems worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,034,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after buying an additional 136,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.34. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

