DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,017 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.32% of Livent worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Livent by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,952,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -327.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.20. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

