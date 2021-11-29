Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCBO. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.71.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

