Donaldson (DCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

