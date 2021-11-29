Dotmoovs One Day Trading Volume Reaches $422,562.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $422,562.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00235302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

